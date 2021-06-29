Not many calls of bear sightings this year so far

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Last year with the drought it brought many issues, one of them being bears out in the public eye during daylight hours. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez talked to an expert on what they have seen this year so far and what to do when you come across one.

“Actually we haven’t had that many calls this year we had a good amount of rain which means there good natural forest forage for bears right now skunk cabbage and other greens, ant hills and they’ll be looking for deer fawns and moose calves,” said Shawn Haskell Wildlife Biologist of Maine Dep. Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Last summer with the drought meant scarce food for bears which led them to roam in public but so far this year there hasn’t been that many calls. But now what can you do when you come across a bear?

“If you surprise a bear particularly is she’s got little cubs you want to be careful, you want to make yourself look big and known and speak firmly and loudly to the bear, ‘HEY BEAR HEY BEAR’ you know out your arms up they’re going to run away that’s what going to happen they’re just going to run away even if she’s got cubs she might bark at her cubs to put them up on a tree and then she’s going to leave,” said Haskell.

Haskell says majority of the time when there’s an incident between humans and bears, it’s not provoked by the bears.

“Every time we have a conflict with humans and bears humans have caused it by providing an attractive source of food whether it’s the trash you put out the night before pic up or its your bird feeder or its your grill your dog food your chicken food you have provided an attractive you have caused the problem,” said Haskell.

The bears that one can find on your doorbell camera during the night are not the ones people should worry about, it’s the ones during daylight hours.

“If you and your kids and pets are sleeping and that bear comes through the neighborhood that’s a good bear it’s the ones that are in Presque Isle and Caribou at noon that are the problems ,” added Haskell.

Haskell says if you come across a bear in your neighborhood around your family or kids during daylight hours to please call it in.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

