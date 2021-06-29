Advertisement

Sheriff: Man tried to pay $200 bail with counterfeit bills

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man in Maine tried to post $200 bail with counterfeit bills.

The York County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that deputies stopped the man early Sunday morning as they were responding to a report of a stolen car in Waterboro.

They determined he wasn’t involved but arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft in another case.

The man tried to post bail with two counterfeit $100 bills.

He was returned to jail with the additional charge of forgery, but was able to post $100 in bail later in the day.

Court records did not list an attorney for the man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bipartisan Supplemental Budget Agreement
New state budget agreement includes $300 payments to workers
An intersectional Pride flag and an American flag flying next to each other at the festival
Aroostook County held its first Pride festival over the weekend
Gavel on sounding block
Houlton Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Trafficking
Camping Tent
Maine prohibits mountain camping after damage, litter, feces
Authorities identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Hermon
Officials identify motorcyclist killed in Hermon crash

Latest News

The Rusty Crab on Benjamin St in Mars Hill
Mars Hill’s The Rusty Crab destroyed in fire
The Rusty Crab on Benjamin St in Mars Hill
rusty crab fire
Comfort Suites in Freeport
2 adults, child hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident at Freeport motel
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse