Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Tuesday everyone!

We are still feeling those warm and muggy conditions for today. Temperatures will reach the mid to lower 80′s today and it will feel much warmer due to these humid conditions. We will have party sunny skies with some scattered showers. During the evening, clouds will increase as a system approaches our region.

Wednesday expect more rain, humidity, slightly cooler temperature and scattered thunderstorms. Localized heavy downpours could be associated with these passing thunderstorms leading up to two inches of rain in some parts of the county. Please be aware of flooding roads.

As these storms pass us so will the humidity! Thursday will bring cooler and more comfortable temperatures that will last into Friday and the rest of the weekend. Make sure you click the link above for your full in-depth forecast!

Have a wonderful and safe day today!

