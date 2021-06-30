Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 12 COVID-19 cases today and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,033.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 858.

The Maine CDC reported that 785,115 Mainers, or 58.41% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total remains at 1,902.

