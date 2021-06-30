Maine governor welcomes end of State of Civil Emergency

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills welcomed the end of Maine’s nearly 16-month-long State of Civil Emergency during the last scheduled COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday.

Mills declared the State of Emergency on March 15, 2020, three days after the first reported case of coronavirus in the state.

More than 75.1% of Mainers age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.1% are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker.

Maine also ranks fourth lowest in total number of cases and fourth lowest in number of deaths from COVID-19 when adjusted for population, according to the U.S. CDC.

Wednesday, Mills also signed an Executive Order to temporarily preserve pandemic related services that are still needed, including flexibility for health care providers, child care providers, and home-and community-based service providers given ongoing pandemic-related public health challenges.

The full Executive Order can be read here.

