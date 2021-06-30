Summer League Baseball Kicks Off in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Summer league baseball kicked off in Aroostook County, and the teams were ready to go.

“The boys just wanna get out and play,” said the head coach of Caribou’s squad, Pierre Huntress. “These are all really good kids.”

“They’re even more excited than me, and I’m pretty ecstatic myself,” said Seth Querze, head coach of the Madawaska team.

Not only were they ready to back on the diamond, they’re also really looking forward to being back together.

“We’ve been playing baseball together for about five years,” said Caribou’s Edison Sleeper.

“It’s so much fun to get out of the house and play baseball with your buddies,” said Caribou’s Brayden Brescia. “It’s pretty fun and it’s probably the best thing.”

And, this year, they’re making sure to appreciate it just a little more. The league will play their games on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the summer and throughout the County.

