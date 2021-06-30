Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Today will be the last day to feel those humid conditions! We will feel slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 70′s. A low pressure system to the north is already making its way into our area with scattered showers. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, strong thunderstorms will move in and we can see strong winds and heavy downpours. Please take extra precautions if you need to be out on the roads today.

Tomorrow will be much more comfortable as a cold front will pass us overnight tonight. Scattered showers will still linger into our area as this system wraps around to the north. Friday will be the coolest day this week with a high of 67 degrees but this won’t last long.

Expect temperatures to pick up again starting the end of the weekend. We will also see a chance of showers everyday for the rest of the week, weekend and beginning of next week. It won’t be all rain though as some clouds and sunshine will pop through. Make sure you click the link above to get your full forecast. Have a wonderful and safe day everyone!

