Continued claims for unemployment down again in Maine

A number of Mainers already on regular state unemployment move to apply for federal PUA
Unemployment rates declining.
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor reports a significant jump in initial applications for federal unemployment.

About 700 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance the week ending June 26th. The MDOL says the jump from 100 claims the previous week is due to a number of Mainers already on regular state unemployment moving to PUA.

Meanwhile, continued claims have dropped by more than 1,500 in just two weeks’ time.

Roughly 9,400 weekly certifications were filed for state unemployment, with another 11,000 for PUA.

Maine unemployment update, week ending June 26th
