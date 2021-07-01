Maine CDC reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 21 COVID-19 cases today and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,054.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now at 859.

The Maine CDC reported that 786,461 Mainers, or 58.51% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total number to 1,903.

