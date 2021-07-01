Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Thursday and July 1st everyone!

We are waking up today with plenty of clouds, cooler temperatures and some scattered showers throughout the county. This will continue as we head into the rest of the day today and for Friday and Saturday as well.

Clouds and rain will leave our region just in time for Independence Day leading to Partly sunny skies. These sunny skies will allow for extra surface heating leading to more comfortable highs in the low 70′s. Clouds will start to pick up again for Monday as a warm front approaches our area. This will bring warmer temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

Tuesday and Wednesday this front will pass through and we will see scattered thunderstorms and temperatures reaching the low 80′s. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful and safe day everybody!

