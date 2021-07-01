PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -While some businesses are rebounding, other industries have been struggling to find employees. Megan Cole spoke with the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor and has more on what they’re doing to help businesses bounce back.

With vaccines rates increasing, things are starting to get back to normal.

“We saw that prior to the vaccine as well. I mean our unemployment rate right now is 4.7% which is much better than the nation. We’ve seen steady job growth since last spring when businesses close or restrict their activity because of the pandemic.”

Laura Fortman, Commissioner for the Maine Department of Labor, says there are industries that are still suffering from lack of employees.

“The Maine hospitality industry relies heavily in the summer for their temporary seasonal work on primarily foreign students who come here on either j1 visas or h1b visas, h2b visas rather. We have roughly 20,000 fewer students who have been able to participate inn that program so the hospitality industry has been really challenged.”

She says they’re working closely with employers to help them find employees.

“In particular the hospitality and retail has had some significant challenges and we’re working closely with them. We have a specific email address just for employers, its maineatwork.maine.gov and our career center staff are happy to work with employers.”

If you’re looking for job, you’re encouraged to contact your local career center. Megan Cole, news source 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.