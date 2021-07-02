Aroostook Community Matters: Friendly Volunteers Help People Throughout the County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Sometimes people need assistance, but don’t know who to ask. To help with that problem the Aroostook Agency on Aging’s Friendly Volunteers Program is stepping in. The Friendly Volunteers put together programs aimed at helping keep senior citizens and individuals with disabilities living independently as long as possible. They do this in a variety of different ways.

“It might be that they just want a companionship, they may just want someone to call in and check on them, it could be an individual that needs help, such as lawn work, house work, assistance with reading mail,” said Friendly Volunteer Program Coordinator, Kathy McCarty.

Those in need of assistance can call the Aroostook Agency on Aging, tell them what they need, and the agency will assign a volunteer to help out.

“There’s a lot of people that rely on resources that just don’t know how to go about it, and that’s pretty much what we’re here for, to help people understand,” said volunteer Lois Bourgoin.

Friendly volunteers assisted with vaccine appointments, Meals on Wheels, and much more. And they are always looking for more people to help.

“If you find it in your heart and you need something to do you’re needed someplace,” Bourgoin.

If you need help from the Agency on Aging or want to volunteer, you can reach out to the Aroostook Area Agency on Aging by calling (207) 764-3396.

