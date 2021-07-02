Advertisement

Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses

Among the crimes, an incident in January of last year when Williams broke into a home, stealing things while carrying the young boy.
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The father of Maddox Williams, the 3-year-old Stockton Springs boy allegedly killed by his mother last month, has been sentenced to prison.

The Village Soup reports Andrew Williams will serve a year and half behind bars for a variety of crimes.

Two of them occurred while Maddox was with him.

Among the crimes, an incident in January of last year when Williams broke into a home, stealing things while carrying the young boy.

Maddox was killed on June 20th. His mother Jessica Trefethen was arrested and charged with his murder three days later.

After the a judge initially rejected Williams’ request to attend his son’s funeral - a second judge ruled that decision will ultimately be left up to jail administration.

