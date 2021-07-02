PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Following a year of drought, experts are keeping a close eye on Maine’s fish populations..News Source 8′s Megan Cole has the story.

The drought last year caused much concern with experts, especially with smaller brooks and streams.

“A lot of them we saw completely dry up last summer and the drought went into much later than normal than we expected late September we were still looking at low water even early October.”

Frank Frost is a regional fishery supervisor with the Maine department of inland fisheries and wildlife. He says now, it’s starting to go back to normal.

“This summer it started out dry but now we’re back close to normal as far as water levels go and overall looking very good very cool water still so fishing on the surface of our deeper, bigger lakes has been very good.”

He says as far as the fish population, they’re doing well.

“Fish are adapt to these kind of weather conditions so they will move during periods of stress, they’ll go to places where they’ll have some reprieve from high temperatures, low water so they’re adapted to those kind of conditions and they’re pretty resilient over time. They’re pretty resilient to severe weather.”

Frost says that fishing looks good for the next week. Megan Cole, news source 8.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.