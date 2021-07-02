Houlton Football to Play First Game

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After not being able to play games outside of Aroostook County last year because of COVID-19, Houlton football is finally getting a chance to get back on the field. They’ll play Hampden Academy tomorrow, and both the players and coaches can’t wait.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the guys get back out there and competing,” said Head Coach Jon Solomon. “You know, it’s been a long time. We get to get out of the county. We’ll get to see some teams that are going to play 11 man football.”

“Oh, I am ready,” said Titus Ortiz. “I already have all of my stuff ready so it’s already packed since like two weeks ago so it’s just waiting to go.”

“I’m pretty excited,” said Collin Crouse. “I definitley missed football since we didn’t have a year last year so I’m very excited.”

“I’m pretty excited,” said Caleb Solomon. “It’s the first time we get to play some football in awhile.”

“I love being with my teammates,” said Bronson Hanning. “They make the best come out of me and they make me play better.”

“I’m defintiley looking forward to bonding with the younger guys and enjoying football,” said Crouse.

“I’m so excited to be able to start getting back in the process of seeing where we want be,” said Jon Solomon.

