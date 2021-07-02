Ladies’ Trail Night Promotes Mental and Physical Health

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With the business of every day life, it is sometimes hard to find piece and even more difficult to make time to exercise. But, some local ladies are trying to combat that with their weekly Trail Night.

“Ladies trail night is a great opportunity for women of all ages and explore the beautiful countryside we have,” said one of the group organizers, Jill Boyd.

It’s held every Tuesday at 5:30 and is sponsored through the Presque Isle Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s a chance once a week to just get out and check out the local trails,” said another organizer, Jamie Guerrette. “It’s a great chance for people who might be new to the area. We have a lot of people who moved here during COVID, which was a really difficult time to meet people.”

There are beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups. So, even if you’ve never hiked before, you can try it out.

“It can be intimidating to try a trail by yourself; so, to try it with people it’s been a great opportunity through the rec to see what is out there,” said Guerrette.

And, this year, they’ve tried trails all throughout the county like Mantle Lake, Mary’s Mile, and the state park. Both ladies agree that the group is great for both physical and mental health.

“It’s just the peacefulness,” said Boyd. “It’s wonderful to take that hour, and have peacefulness, relaxation, and, at the same, exercising your body.”

You can find more info on Ladies’ Trail Night on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.