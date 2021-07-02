Advertisement

Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times

This list will be updated as new shows are announced.
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Many Maine communities are bringing back Fourth of July fireworks shows this year as the state has relaxed most COVID-19 pandemic protocols.

Below is a list of announced fireworks shows from across Maine.

  • Portland: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Eastern Promenade
  • Lewiston-Auburn: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Bangor: July 4, 9:30 p.m. at riverfront
  • Augusta: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Mill Park
  • Ashland: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Bar Harbor: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Bath: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Belgrade: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Biddeford: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Boothbay Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Brooks: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Carrabassett Valley: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Clinton: July 4, 9:20 p.m.
  • Damariscotta: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Deer Isle-Stonington: July 4, 9: 15 p.m.
  • Dexter: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Eastport: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Frye Island: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Fryeburg: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Greeneville: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Islesboro: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Jackman: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Jay-Livermore Falls: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Jonesport & Beals: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Limestone: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Limington: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Lisbon: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Lubec: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Machias: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Millinocket: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Monmouth: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Mount Vernon: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Naples: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • Otis: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Rangeley: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
  • Rockland: July 2, 9 p.m.
  • Rumford: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Sanford: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Searsport: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Sebec: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Southwest Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
  • Turner (Ricker Hill Orchard): 9 p.m.
  • Vinalhaven: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • West Forks: July 3, 9 p.m.
  • Westbrook: July 1, 9:45 p.m. for Westbrook Together Days
  • Winthrop: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
  • York Harbor: July 3, 9 p.m.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office provides information on approved fireworks shows in the state, as well as general information on fireworks and restrictions.

