Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW)—
Many Maine communities are bringing back Fourth of July fireworks shows this year as the state has relaxed most COVID-19 pandemic protocols.
Below is a list of announced fireworks shows from across Maine.
This list will be updated as new shows are announced.
- Portland: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Eastern Promenade
- Lewiston-Auburn: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
- Bangor: July 4, 9:30 p.m. at riverfront
- Augusta: July 4, 9:15 p.m. from Mill Park
- Ashland: July 2, 9 p.m.
- Bar Harbor: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Bath: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Belgrade: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Biddeford: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Boothbay Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Brooks: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Carrabassett Valley: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Clinton: July 4, 9:20 p.m.
- Damariscotta: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Deer Isle-Stonington: July 4, 9: 15 p.m.
- Dexter: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Eastport: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Frye Island: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Fryeburg: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Greeneville: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Islesboro: July 2, 9 p.m.
- Jackman: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Jay-Livermore Falls: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Jonesport & Beals: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Limestone: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Limington: July 2, 9 p.m.
- Lisbon: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Lubec: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Machias: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Millinocket: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Monmouth: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
- Mount Vernon: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Naples: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- Otis: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Rangeley: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
- Rockland: July 2, 9 p.m.
- Rumford: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Sanford: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Searsport: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Sebec: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Southwest Harbor: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Turner (Ricker Hill Orchard): 9 p.m.
- Vinalhaven: July 3, 9 p.m.
- West Forks: July 3, 9 p.m.
- Westbrook: July 1, 9:45 p.m. for Westbrook Together Days
- Winthrop: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
- York Harbor: July 3, 9 p.m.
The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office provides information on approved fireworks shows in the state, as well as general information on fireworks and restrictions.
