Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 15 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 15 COVID-19 cases today and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,069.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 is now at 860.

The Maine CDC reported that 788,068 Mainers, or 58.63% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total number of cases remains at 1,903.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file footage
Maine is the first state to make a commitment against fossil fuels
LePage files to run in '22
LePage files paperwork to run for Governor in 2022
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 21 new Covid-19 cases
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Maine Legislature passes $8.5 billion budget
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Experts keeping an eye on fish populations.
Following a year of drought, experts are keeping a close eye on Maine’s fish populations
Fish population
Adriana Live shot
Adriana Live shot Plastic Bag
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times