Nominated by Governor Janet Mills and confirmed by the Maine Senate, Valerie Bilogue is the new Student trustee on the Board of Trustees

“This is an honor for us it’s the first time Northern Maine Community College has had a student selected to hold that position,” said Dottie Martin, Dean of Development and College Relations for NMCC.

Valerie Bilogue is a computer and networking technology student at Northern Maine Community College. She is one of 13 appointed voting members for the Maine Community College System Board, the policy making authority system . She says she never thought she would be in this position when she first arrived at Northern Maine Community College.

“No no, I couldn’t imagine because one when I came here first I had a problem with the language because my first language is French so it was really difficult for me to change completely from French to English and starting from nowhere I really started to – had to understand and speak English so it was really difficult I couldn’t imagine I just wanted to come and finish my education,” said Bilogue.

Valerie says she hopes to inspire mothers with young children to continue their education.

“First of all it’s like a hope for the mothers, especially for the mothers to continue their education even if they’re married and have children especially little children like me, it’s something really important for me to give hope to every parent that they can continue their education and succeed,” said Bilogue.

“Valerie has a different perspective in any student member board of trustees has before simply because she’s an immigrant student who is new to our country to our state so she can talk about the role of education can play for those who have become new citizens of Maine in improving their quality of life and there and improving life here in Maine,” added Martin.

She also wants to use her position to highlight the value of diversity in a community and share her experience as an immigrant. She was nominated by Governor Janet Mills and confirmed by the Maine Senate.

