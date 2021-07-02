Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

We are waking up this morning to cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Low pressure to the south and high pressure to the north will allow winds to pick up today seeing gust of 20+ MPH for the southern part of the county. This will make these cool temperatures feel even cooler, so make sure to grab a jacket heading out your door. We could see some light showers today.

Expect cold temperatures, clouds and rain for tomorrow and Sunday. We will see the heaviest amount of rain on Sunday but mostly just in the southern part of the county. More locally we will see a 50% chance of rain at noon, then dropping to a 20% chance in the evening.

Monday, temperatures will pick up again due to a break in clouds giving us more sunshine. Clouds will pick up overnight into Tuesday as a low pressure system will be on the approach. This will bring scattered thunderstorms and rain for Tuesday and Wednesday. Come Thursday, we will see things clear out again. Make sure you click the video above for your full forecast. Have a great weekend and a safe July 4th everyone!

