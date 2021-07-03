Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel on sounding block
Caribou Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
Maine Pandemic-EBT will provide funds and meals for school children in May
Andrew Williams was sentenced to 18 months in prison for a variety of crimes.
Father of Maddox Williams gets 18 months in prison for various offenses
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Must see for Maine tourists
Stephen King’s house a must see for Maine tourists

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Fire official: Demolition to collapsed condo to start Sunday
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
9 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides