Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - In Limestone, a medical incident led to an accident between two motorcycle riders. The parade was delayed for 30 minutes, and Police Chief Stacy Mahan says it was a witness’s quick action and medical care that helped to prevent a tragedy

“During the start of the parade they had a car show and a motor cycle show. During that, one of the motorcycle riders had what we believe was a medical event that caused the motorcycle to lay down. Both the individuals were taken to AR Gould for medical reasons,” says Chief Mahan.

The second rider fell after colliding with the first, and the Chief says he believes neither were wearing helmets.

Chief Mahan says both the individuals are in stable condition

