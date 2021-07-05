Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled in Wisconsin; police say 2-year-old found

Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in...
Police said Ay’den Hall, 2 years old, has been found after an Amber Alert was issued in Wisconsin.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin canceled the Amber Alert on Monday for a 2-year-old boy from the Milwaukee area, saying he has been found.

No other details were immediately available.

Ay’den Hall was described as a Black male child around 3 feet tall and 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with lettering on the front, blue jean shorts and orange and white Jordan shoes.

The suspect, Renado Hall, is described as a 6-foot tall Black male, around 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the alert, Renado Hall forcibly took the child while armed with a handgun and fled in an unknown direction. They are believed to be either in a silver Acura TL or a unknown model black Cadillac with California license plate 6XZY488.

Renado Hall is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Limestone Police truck
Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Vaccination Sweepstakes Winner Kay Spofford
Governor Mills Announces Winner of Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 30 new Covid-19 cases
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

Latest News

Damaged houses and infrastructures are seen at a mudslide area caused by heavy rains in Atami,...
Japan searches for dozens missing in mudslide; 4 dead
Frank Barakat carries his daughter Valentina, 2, through an shopping aisle dedicated for...
Tropical Storm Elsa headed to landfall on central Cuba coast
Rescuers in Atami, Japan are combing through debris in hopes of finding survivors of Saturday's...
Search for mudslide victims in Japan
In this photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu, parts of a Lockheed C-130 Hercules plane...
Philippines military’s worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49