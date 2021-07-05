PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Businesses in The County are rallying together to help the Johnston family who recently lost their business to a fire. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

A fire recently took out a popular eatery in Mars hill.

“We opened in 2011 on my grandfather’s birthday. He passed away a few months beforehand and we really just wanted to do something to honor so we opened then and we’ve been a family run business since the beginning.”

That’s why businesses decided to take action.

“I posted on Facebook that we wanted to help, offered our food truck here so that’s what we’re doing. We’re doing a hot dog roast, had a tremendous response our facebook post had an active reach of 89,000 people. We had over 2700 shares, had over 5,000 likes on it, just amazing to see the community support it.”

“I saw the post that Dustin was hosting an event or the Rusty Krab and so I thought it’d be a great idea if the Northern lighthouse could sponsor the event with the history that we have with Mars Hill and Rusty Johnston.”

“I own a businesses and I know if something we’re to happen here and I didn’t have covered I’d would like to think you know the community would come together and help me out small community we need all the help we can get.”

The owners of the Rusty Crab say it means a lot to see people coming together to help the family.

“It feels great! I mean we’re very grateful for all of the businesses that have reached out to us about wanting to help it’s been really overwhelming with all of the support we’ve had.”

“Oh I think it’s fantastic! I think the outpour in our community has been really great and it’s a great cause.”

A great way to help out a business in need.

