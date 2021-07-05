Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 15 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 49 COVID-19 cases over the weekend and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,118.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 860.

The Maine CDC reported that 790,189 Mainers, or 58.78% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has one new case since Friday, the total number of cases is 1,904.

