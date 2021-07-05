Advertisement

Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s

Rev. Vaillancourt has denied any wrongdoing and is cooperating in the diocese investigation.
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says a Maine priest who previously led retreats for youth is on temporary administrative leave while an abuse allegation is investigated. The diocese announced Monday that the Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s. He has denied any wrongdoing and is cooperating in the diocese investigation. Vaillancourt currently leads St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, which oversees churches in Belfast, Rockland and Camden on the mainland and on three islands, Islesboro, Vinalhaven and North Haven. It was not known if he had an attorney. Email and phone messages to the priest weren’t immediately returned.

