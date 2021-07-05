Advertisement

Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Janet Mills for Governor campaign issued the following statement in response to Republican former Governor Paul LePage’s announcement today that he is seeking a third term:

“As Attorney General and as Governor, Janet has gone to work every day to fight for the lives and livelihoods of Maine people. She knows that growing a strong economy in every corner of Maine means investing in our greatest asset: our people. That’s why she expanded health care to more than 75,000 Maine people, made historic investments in our education system and broadband expansion, provided property tax relief, and is fighting climate change and ushering in clean energy jobs -- all while leading Maine through a global pandemic with near best-in-the nation results. Governor Mills has delivered for Maine people time and again, and she is just getting started. As we put this pandemic behind us, she will continue her fight for all Maine people and for a welcoming, stronger, more prosperous state.”

