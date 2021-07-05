Paul LePage Announces Governor Run in 2022

AUGUST, Maine (WAGM) - AUGUSTA, ME - Former Governor Paul LePage announced his campaign for Governor this morning.

“I know we can build a better Maine. I am calling on all Mainers to join this effort regardless of your geography, political party, or background. Let’s join together now to build a better future for Maine,” LePage said in a statement.

“Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities. We simply cannot continue to look to Washington, DC for bailouts, subsidies, or leadership. We must ensure Maine is a great place to raise a family for generations to come, for all Mainers regardless of background. I am the product of the American dream, someone who came from poverty and from an ethnic background oppressed by others, but who rose up to success as a job creator and local community leader.”

Hi campaign begins in the fall.

