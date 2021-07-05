Advertisement

Paul LePage Announces Governor Run in 2022

Governor Paul LePage and Ann LePage, who served as Maine's First Lady
Governor Paul LePage and Ann LePage, who served as Maine's First Lady(LePage2022 | Paul LePage Campaign 2022)
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUST, Maine (WAGM) - AUGUSTA, ME - Former Governor Paul LePage announced his campaign for Governor this morning.

“I know we can build a better Maine. I am calling on all Mainers to join this effort regardless of your geography, political party, or background. Let’s join together now to build a better future for Maine,” LePage said in a statement.

“Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities. We simply cannot continue to look to Washington, DC for bailouts, subsidies, or leadership. We must ensure Maine is a great place to raise a family for generations to come, for all Mainers regardless of background. I am the product of the American dream, someone who came from poverty and from an ethnic background oppressed by others, but who rose up to success as a job creator and local community leader.”

Hi campaign begins in the fall.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Limestone Police truck
Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Vaccination Sweepstakes Winner Kay Spofford
Governor Mills Announces Winner of Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 30 new Covid-19 cases
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

Latest News

Chief Stacy Mahan
limestone parade motorcycle
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mother and child enjoy Houlton parade
Houlton’s Fourth of July parade didn’t take a rain check
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s