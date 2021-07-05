PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Schools will be continuing free breakfast and lunch for all students over the summer and during the next school year. This was a program that started last year during the pandemic and will now continue until the end of June 2022. Megan Cole has more on what this means for students and families.

Many families face food insecurity, but the seamless summer program put on through the schools is helping fight that insecurity.

“Which is a program which will offer free meals for the school year to anybody that is enrolled in the school system that way the meals will be free of charge for everybody.”

“We were using it all last school year and also for the summer so yeah all of our students are able to take advantage of it.”

Kathy Allen is the food service director for MSAD 1. She says that currently they’re doing their summer feed program, but will be transitioning to the seamless program in the fall. Both say this program means so much to students and their families.

“it’s a great benefit for the families. We provide 2 meals. It helps on their grocery bill, it helps them buy other things. It keeps food in their cupboards for their kids the ones that struggle…its they appreciate it greatly.”

“in order for them to be able to learn they have to have a good meal and so they’ll be able to get free breakfast and free lunch throughout the summer and the school year so it’s a great program.”

Worcester says the program will continue until the end of June next year.

