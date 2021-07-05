Advertisement

Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden

Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Police say two people were found dead in their home Sunday morning in Hampden.

Hampden police say around 10:30 a.m. they were called to a Hampden residence for the report of two people unconscious and not breathing.

When they arrived they found the two people dead.

Police would not confirm where in Hampden they responded to but neighbors and TV5 viewers report seeing a large number of emergency vehicles all day Sunday at a home on Foster Avenue.

At this point officials say the deaths do not appear to be suspicious.

They will continue to investigate with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Limestone Police truck
Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident
Maine 4th of July fireworks dates, times
Vaccination Sweepstakes Winner Kay Spofford
Governor Mills Announces Winner of Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes
COVID-19
The Maine CDC reports 30 new Covid-19 cases
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.

Latest News

Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mother and child enjoy Houlton parade
Houlton’s Fourth of July parade didn’t take a rain check
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Mother and child enjoy Houlton parade
Houltonjuly4
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 15 new Covid-19 cases