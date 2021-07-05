Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday everyone!

Today a high pressure system will give us plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Tomorrow a low pressure system will be on the approach and we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning along with a chance of showers. These storms will pick up as we head into the afternoon and evening leading to scattered thunderstorms and windy, humid conditions.

This system will stall to the southern part of the state, keeping mostly to partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and breezy conditions. Another system will move into our area come Thursday leading to a chance of scattered showers and increasing clouds.

Friday, we will start to get a break from these storms with some sunshine that will continue into the first half of the weekend. We will end the weekend with more clouds and scattered showers. Make sure to click the link above for your full forecast.

Have a great day everybody!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.