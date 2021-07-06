Presque Isle July 3rd Jubilee

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There were many celebrations this past weekend for the 4th of July holiday. News Source 8 Adriana Sanchez was at the Presque Isle International Airport for the city’s July 3rd Jubilee.

A car show that had a record breaking number of participants this year, food, bouncy houses, police officers and firefighter trucks all made a successful 4th of July celebration in Presque Isle.

Its just fabulous you know everyone had cabin fever after being inside for so long and its great to be out enjoying everybody and seeing people without their masks on and seeing them have a good time so it’s really exciting we’ve had an exceptional crowd here today,” said Kim Smith, Resource Development & Public Information Officer for the city of Presque Isle.

“I think the excitement about being able to get out and frankly the big thing is seeing everyone smile,” said Craig Green, Councilor of Presque Isle.

“I love everything!!! I like the two jumpy houses!,” said Jinny Kling. “Getting food and being on the jumpy houses,” said Wyllow Kling when asked what was her favorite part so far of the day.

NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez asked them, " Now what are you looking forward to for the rest of the day?”

“I want to meet some queens,” answered Jinny Kling. “I want to watch some fire works!” answered Wyllow Kling.

Volunteers of all ages helped pull this event together.

“It feels really nice I like to see all the smiles since they don’t have their masks on and it’s really fun making snow cones actually,” said volunteers, Brooklyn & Bailee Mcintyre, Kathryn Murchison.

The celebration lasted until dusk ending with fireworks and an outdoor screen movie.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8

