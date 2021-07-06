Advertisement

Season bruin for Maine’s bear hunters

FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme,...
FILE - In this Wednesday Aug. 1, 2007 file photo, a black bear walks across the ground in Lyme, N.H. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine bear hunters will start laying bait for the bruins this month as the hunting season nears.

The vast majority of Maine’s bear hunt takes place with use of bait.

Hunters are allowed to place bait in the woods starting on July 31.

The hunting season runs from Aug. 30 to Nov. 27, but the season in which hunting over bait is allowed is from Aug. 30 to Sept. 25.

The start of bear season marks the unofficial start of fall hunting season, as the seasons for moose, deer and turkey follow.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
A Limestone Police truck
Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Vaccination Sweepstakes Winner Kay Spofford
Governor Mills Announces Winner of Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes

Latest News

4th of July celebration
PI July 3rd
U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
fire
Tenants Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Caribou
Five people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Falmouth.
5 injured in Falmouth Spur crash, ending chase with stolen pickup