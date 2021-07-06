Advertisement

Tenants Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Caribou

By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
fire
fire(wagm)

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The Caribou fire department battled a fire Monday night. According to the the Caribou fire department’s Facebook page, fire crews were dispatched last night to Riverside Motor Court just after 10pm for the report of smoke coming from the roof section of an apartment. On arrival and after further investigation crews found fire in the attic section of an apartment that is currently undergoing renovations. Crews were able to gain access to the attic section and extinguish the fire and contain most of the damage to the area being renovated. Cause at this time is most likely electrical and for safety of all the tenants in the complex they were relocated temporarily to the Caribou Inn until repairs are made to the facility. Caribou Fire was assisted by Limestone & Presque Isle Fire Departments.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
A Limestone Police truck
Motorcyclists in stable condition after Limestone Parade accident
Man shot in thigh Tuesday night
Two people found dead inside their home in Hampden
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Mills Campaign Statement on Paul LePage’s Run for Governor
Vaccination Sweepstakes Winner Kay Spofford
Governor Mills Announces Winner of Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes

Latest News

One of MWT's rescued raccoons
Civilians create wildlife transportation group
One of MWT's rescued raccoons
wildlife transport
Governor Paul LePage and Ann LePage, who served as Maine's First Lady
Paul LePage Announces Governor Run in 2022
Chief Stacy Mahan
limestone parade motorcycle