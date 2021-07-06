Tenants Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Caribou

fire (wagm)

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -The Caribou fire department battled a fire Monday night. According to the the Caribou fire department’s Facebook page, fire crews were dispatched last night to Riverside Motor Court just after 10pm for the report of smoke coming from the roof section of an apartment. On arrival and after further investigation crews found fire in the attic section of an apartment that is currently undergoing renovations. Crews were able to gain access to the attic section and extinguish the fire and contain most of the damage to the area being renovated. Cause at this time is most likely electrical and for safety of all the tenants in the complex they were relocated temporarily to the Caribou Inn until repairs are made to the facility. Caribou Fire was assisted by Limestone & Presque Isle Fire Departments.

