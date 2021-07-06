Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Tuesday everyone!

We woke up this morning with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. As we go throughout the day, clouds and temperatures will increase as a system approaches our area. This system will bring humid air making these temperatures feel much warmer and also setting up the atmosphere for some scattered thunderstorms. We will get a relief as a cold front moves through during the overnight hours.

Wednesday, clouds, rain and humidity will clear out but we will hold on to those windy conditions. Temperatures will drop overnight into Wednesday with lows in the northern part of the county reaching the low 40′s and upper 30′s.

Thursday, another system will be on the approach leading to an increase in clouds during the evening. Tropical Storm Elsa will be off our coast pushing more moisture into our atmosphere and giving us plentily of rain for early Friday. As we head into the weekend, high pressure will build in and we will have mostly sunny skies which will linger into Monday.



