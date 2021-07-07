County Business Report: 7.2.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A trend that slowly began before the pandemic has not gained steam...more remote workers moving to rural communities like Maine. In this week’s County Business Report, Shawn Cunningham talks to one business official who says the trend is helping to bolster economic development in Maine.

While there is some light at the end of the pandemic tunnel we’ve been in for more than a year, there is also new light being shed on a work and business trend. The growth in remote workers leaving crowded cities and moving to quiet rural communities like Maine to set up house, business and work. Evan Hock, CEO of MAKEMYMOVE.com says the trend didn’t just hasn’t as a result of the pandemic, but that crisis certainly fed into it even more...

Evan Hock, CEO, Make My Move

“the trend has certainly been accelerated by the pandemic but tis something that has been happening for a long time there’s been steady growth in remote workers for years even there’s about 5 million people in the US working remotely now that’s north of 40 million now and we expect about half of those to stick around after the pandemic.”

The PEW Research Center estimates 71% Americans are currently working from home, up from only 20% prior to the coronavirus outbreak. More than 50% of those people want to remain remote when the pandemic is behind. Hock says the trend is an exciting one for man y reasons...

“for the first time people are able to live where they wanna live they’ve been unhooked from their location based on specific jobs so these remote workers can choose where they wanna go and live how they wanna live.”

And many are choosing places like Maine...which can bolster the state economically and sustainable.

“we think these folks moving into the community will be a shot in the arm especially for more rural communitiies areas that typically can’t compete for new talent based solely on companies so its a new tool and those economic development organization to utilize.”

And a boost as well to a variety of industries...

“what that means for Maine we’re seeing maybe they didn’t have specific industries in the past we’re seeing software engineers move all over the country we’re seeing sales people and marketers so it certainly opens up a brand new talent pool.”

Opens up a brand new talent pool and opens up the state to new economic opportunity and down the road maybe even prosperity. For more information on this trend go to makemymove.com. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

