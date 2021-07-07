Advertisement

Health officials are reminding people to be careful while having picnics, especially with certain food items

By Megan Cole
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Health officials are reminding people to be careful while having picnics, especially with certain food items.

The Chief Medical Officer for Northern Light AR Gould hospital says with the heat and humidity on food items like Potato salad, bacteria can start to grow, which can make people sick.

“This needs to be kept on refrigeration on ice or in a cooler with ice so that it stays cool. If it’s been out an hour to two hours or more in 80 to 90 degree temperatures, that’s all it takes to build up a bacterial count that can make you sick and that’s usually vomiting or diarrhea.”

Health experts say if you do get food poisoning to drink plenty of fluids and rest.

