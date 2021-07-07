Advertisement

Homeless Services of Aroostook Provides Update on Transitional Housing

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Options are being looked at by Homeless Services of Aroostook to assist the tenants that will be displaced from transitional housing in October.

In mid-June, the City of Presque Isle decided not to renew the lease they held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. The city is looking to take back control of four transitional housing units that are home to eight families, some of which have multiple children. To try to help the tenants, the General Manager of the Homeless Services of Aroostook, Lisa McLaughlin and her team helped put together an information packet on possible rental units for the City of Presque Isle Housing Authority. But, they are not stopping here.

“I did send an email to Martin Puckett a couple of weeks ago, asking for possibly an extension of at least six months into the spring at least for their tenants to give them adequate time to find housing which would be difficult but at least it would be into the spring,” said McLaughlin.

Puckett responded and recommended McLaughlin reach out to the Director of Recreation and Parks to set up a meeting, who then referred her proposal to the Council. But she has not heard anything back on it. She is still working to find legal advice on how she can help the tenants even more. WAGM has reached out to Puckett and the City of Presque Isle but we have not heard back yet. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
fire
Tenants Displaced After Apartment Building Fire in Caribou
Rev. Robert Vaillancourt has been accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s.
Maine priest accused of abusing girl in the 1980s
Essential travel into the US
Non-essential travel is still restricted at US land border
Ronald Harding
Brewer man accused of killing his 6-week-old son pleads not guilty

Latest News

MaineMOM
DHHS announces new program to help pregnant Mainers and new parents with opioid use disorder
Homeless Services of Aroostook provides update on transitional housing.
Homeless Services Update
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
As State and County home sales rise, so does interest in ACAP’s Homebuyer Education class
Two people who died in Hampden home identified