Homeless Services of Aroostook provides update on transitional housing.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Options are being looked at by Homeless Services of Aroostook to assist the tenants that will be displaced from transitional housing in October.

In mid-June, the City of Presque Isle decided not to renew the lease they held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. The city is looking to take back control of four transitional housing units that are home to eight families, some of which have multiple children. To try to help the tenants, the General Manager of the Homeless Services of Aroostook, Lisa McLaughlin and her team helped put together an information packet on possible rental units for the City of Presque Isle Housing Authority. But, they are not stopping here.

“I did send an email to Martin Puckett a couple of weeks ago, asking for possibly an extension of at least six months into the spring at least for their tenants to give them adequate time to find housing which would be difficult but at least it would be into the spring,” said McLaughlin.

Puckett responded and recommended McLaughlin reach out to the Director of Recreation and Parks to set up a meeting, who then referred her proposal to the Council. But she has not heard anything back on it. She is still working to find legal advice on how she can help the tenants even more. WAGM has reached out to Puckett and the City of Presque Isle but we have not heard back yet. We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

