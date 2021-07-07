Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 38 new Covid-19 cases

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 38 COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,156.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 861.

The Maine CDC reported that 791,510 Mainers, or 58.88% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total number of cases remains at 1,904.

