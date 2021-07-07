Advertisement

Maine Supreme Court rules Portland’s hazard pay rule does not take effect until next year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Portland’s voter-approved hazard pay rule does not take effect until January 2022.

The court’s ruling reaffirms a superior court ruling from February that said the hazard pay provision was legal but didn’t take effect until next year.

“While we did not prevail in our position that allowing municipal voters, as opposed to the elected City Council, to set a sharply escalated emergency minimum wage is unconstitutional, we are glad that businesses in Portland finally have some certainty regarding this new ordinance,” Hentzel said.

The hazard pay rule was part of a referendum approved by 62% of Portland voters in November that also will raise the city’s minimum wage from $12.15 to $15 per hour over three years starting in January 2022.

The hazard pay provision requires that Portland employers pay low-wage store workers 1.5 times their normal pay during a state of emergency, like the coronavirus pandemic, which ended on June 30.

People First Portland, the organization which spearheaded the effort to raise the minimum wage and implement hazard pay, shared a mixed reaction.

“We consider the court’s ruling on constitutionality a win for future citizen initiatives and for workers’ ability to bargain for hazard pay, but it’s obviously a loss for the workers who did not receive hazard pay during the pandemic. Working-class gains are won through unified struggle over time, so the fight continues,” the organization said in a statement.

Those comments were echoed by attorney Shelby Leighton.

Leighton represented two Whole Foods workers who argued hazard pay should’ve gone into effect in December 2020.

The court upholding the hazard pay provision itself, she said, is a victory.

“That’s a great thing that needs to be celebrated for the future but it’s hard for those workers who have been waiting a year and a half to potentially get this hazard pay and not to get it,” said Leighton.

