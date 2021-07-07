Push to make summer nutrition program permanent for Maine kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Getting children access to the nutrition they need over the summer months.

That’s the goal of many in the state.

TV5 spoke with Anna Korsen.

She works with Full Plates Full Potential.

Korsen says over the pandemic, it became apparent just how reliant children were on the meals they got from schools to meet their daily nutritional needs.

A program was created by the USDA called, Pandemic EBT.

It gives families assistance for food over the summer months when kids are away from school.

As it stands today, that program ends after next year.

“To seize this opportunity to make sure that no child goes hungry when school is out during summer by creating a permanent summer EBT program,” explained Korsen. “We really feel that summer EBT should be included in the recovery legislation that’s being developed now in DC. This is just one program that should be part of a strong permanent group of programs providing meals and support for families to put food on the table year-round.”

She asks that people reach out to Maine lawmakers to help make this a reality as policy is being formed now.

For more information or to find out what sort of resources, like summer meals, are available near you, click here.

