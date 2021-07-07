Advertisement

Two people who died in Hampden home identified

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - We now know the identities of two people found dead inside a home in Hampden.

The medical examiner’s office says 45-year-old Scott Preston and his wife, 39-year-old Libbie Preston, died Sunday.

The couple owned Wellman Paving for more than 15 years.

Police say they were called to the home Sunday morning for a report of two people unconscious and not breathing.

The medical examiner’s office says their cause of death is pending further studies.

