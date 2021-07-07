Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Today, we saw a gorgeous summer day, with cooler temps dominating! That’s going to continue for us over the next 24 hours... as comfortable air filters in from Canada.

By tomorrow evening though... we’ll start to see some changes, as an approaching frontal boundary and low off the Midwest brings moderate to heavy rain moving into our area.

And that will continue for us all the way through the end of the week, as Tropical Storm Elsa and its remnants track up the East Coast... bringing additional heavy moisture into our region.

Current guidance, has the remnants of Elsa impacting Downstate and Downeast. But localized heavier rain bands will persist over the County as well, through Friday night... causing rain totals in our region to range from 1.0″-3.0″-inches. There are some concerns for local river and stream rises, as well as minor flooding -- which is something we’re going to closely track, through the rest of the week.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great evening!

