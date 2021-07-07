Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Wednesday everyone!

Today we will get a break from all those clouds as a high pressure system moves in to our north. It will still be windy and seasonably cool, so make sure you grab a sweater or jacket as you head out the door today. These winds will calm down tonight and we can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning tomorrow.

Tropical Storm Elsa will move off the coast of New York early Friday and merge with a low pressure system to our south. This will cause clouds to increase for Thursday and heavy rain to move in during the night and into Friday. Depending on how long Elsa will linger off our coast, these showers could continue into Saturday morning.

We will get a break from the rain and clouds come Saturday during the day and this will persist into the beginning of the work week. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day everybody!

