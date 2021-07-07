PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With summer here, health officials are reminding people to stay safe while enjoying the warm weather. On this week’s medical Monday, News Source 8′s Megan Cole finds tips on ways people can stay healthy.

While people are out enjoying the weather, health officials say they’ve been seeing an increase in a variety of summer illnesses.

“The first one would be swimmers ear. By getting water in the ear and this is not just swimming it can be showering. But the ear is a dark, warm place and bacteria love to live in that type of an environment. So when you add water, that increases the growth of the bacteria and then infect the ear canal and cause ear pain.”

Health experts say you also need to be careful of UV rays

Roger: The second thing we’re seeing is sunburn and sunburn can happen even on a cloudy

day. Because it’s the ultraviolet light, not necessarily the light of the sun that’s burning you.

He adds there are preventive measures people can take so they don’t get swimmers ear or a sunburn.

“You tip your head to the one side where the ear feels plugged, using a towel and your finger at the opening of the ear and actually trying to move the ear in a circle and see if you can get the water out that way. Avoiding the hottest part if you can, and wearing clothing that covers your especially the shoulder where that faces at the sun almost all the time and your face. So you can wear a hat that has a brim and wear a top or covering to help keep the sun off your skin.”

Ways to keep safe while enjoying the summer.

