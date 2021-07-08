Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 36 new Covid-19 cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAGM) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 36 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 69,192.

The total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 remains at 861.

The Maine CDC reported that 792,857 Mainers, or 58.98% of the total population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aroostook County has no new cases, the total number of cases remains at 1,904.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. -Canada border
Canada’s new border rules have kicked in. Here’s what to know
A PIPD car
Presque Isle sees increase in drug offenses
Two people who died in Hampden home identified
ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols isn't covering the NBA Finals after comments she made about a...
ESPN pulls Rachel Nichols from NBA Finals after audio comments released
Homeless Services of Aroostook provides updates on transitional housing.
Homeless Services of Aroostook Provides Update on Transitional Housing

Latest News

The rally was organized by Common Cause, a pro-democracy organization based in Washington, D.C.
Portland ralliers urge Sen. Collins to support the ‘For the People Act’
abuse
Protecting The Innocent: Child Abuse Series Part One 7.7.2021
abuse
Protecting The Innocent: Child Abuse Series Part One 7.7.2021
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it