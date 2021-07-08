Advertisement

Man shot and killed by police after he refused to drop his weapon or speak with police

Presque Isle
Presque Isle(Station)
By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At approximately 12:00pm today, the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the report of a male individual behind 174 Main Street shooting a handgun.

Officers responded with backup from Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and several other municipal units.

Officers witnessed the male fire rounds into the air and ground; he refused to drop the weapon or speak with police.

After nearly 50 minutes of negotiating with the male subject, he actively threatened Officers with the firearm and was shot and killed by a Deputy.

The Attorney General’s Office is actively investigating the case. No names are being released at this time. All further inquiries should be directed to the Maine Attorney General.

