Protecting The Innocent: Child Abuse Series Part One 7.7.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Community stakeholders throughout Maine are calling for systemic change and more accountability to protect children from what they call a broken child welfare system. It’s in response to what’s happened in just the past few weeks. Five children under the age of five have died in Maine. All appear to be cases of alleged child abuse. In a three part series starting tonight, Shawn Cunningham talks to advocates who say this issue needs more awareness, more resources and MORE PEOPLE WILLING TO STEP UP TO PROTECT THOSE WHO CAN’T PROTECT THEMSELVES...

This is a photo of 3 year old Maddox Williams of Stockton Springs who died two weeks ago allegedly at the hands of his mother Jessica who is charged with his murder. He’s now the latest poster child of the rash of alleged child abuse fatality cases that have happened in Maine in less than a month. Another case, Ronald Harding of Brewer charged with the manslaughter of his six-week-old son. Police say the baby died from inflicted injuries consistent with violent shaking. What’s happening right now? And could it happen in this community? Lori Deschaine who works as a practitioner for AMHC and the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Fairfield says the key to prevention is reporting...

“there is some hesitancy sometimes for individuals to report I think sometimes people are worried that maybe they’re overlooking things or maybe they’re seeing things the wrong way and are worried about making a false report.”

“that really goes back to if you see something say something. maybe not in Aroostook County but some other places people maybe more apt to just say well its their family business its their business almost like with domestic violence incidents...but I think we’re better now”

But are we? According to the latest Child Protective Services annual report, the state fielded nearly 27,000 reports of suspected child abuse and neglect in 2019, up from about 25,000 in 2018 and fewer than 20,000 in 2017. Federal data show Maine surged past the rest of the nation in 2019 in the rate of children whose families received child welfare investigations. That year, 65.5 of every 1,000 Maine children were the subject of an investigation, compared with 47.2 of every 1,000 children nationally.

“I think its important for people to recognize that they don’t need to know all the ins and outs of what may be going on but if any suspicion that they can make a report, and then there are trained people on the other side that can dive in and see what’s really going on.”

“schools and healthcare professionals and law enforcement are more trained we’re better equipped to see the signs of neglect abuse all kinds of child abuse.”

See the signs of abuse and hopefully get a child out of an abusive environment so they won’t end up another fatal statistic...another name added to Maddox Williams, Marissa Kennedy or Kendall Chick.

“our goal should be that we’re not seeing child deaths in the state of Maine and we’re reduciing any sense of harm...

Some community resources in Aroostook County are:

Aroostook Council for Healthy Families www.aroostookcouncilforhealthyfamilies.net 877-207-2300

Hope & Justice Project https://www.hopeandjusticeproject.org/ 1-800-439-2323

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office (207) 532-3471

Aroostook Children Advocacy Center https://www.amhcsas.org/aroostook-cac.html 207-472-6134

