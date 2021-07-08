Advertisement

Van Buren Fire

Rt 1 was closed off for some time
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Van Buren, Maine (WAGM) - Firefighters were called out to a structure fire on Wednesday evening.

The fire was on Main Street and part of Route 1 was closed for a time.

“We got a call for 345 Main Street for a shed on fire, which was approximate to two houses, and on arriving on scene, the shed was fully engulfed in flames,” said Van Buren Fire Chief, Brian Caron.

The fire was put out quickly. Chief Caron said Grand Isle Fire was called out for mutual aid, but said they were not needed. He added a neighboring house and the homeowner’s house sustained some damage. The cause has yet to be determined.

