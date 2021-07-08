Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

After another comfortable and gorgeous day today... we’re starting to see clouds on the increase, and moisture on the approach.

Moderate to heavy rain will overspread the County overnight tonight, as a low pressure system coming off the Great Lakes region is the first part of our rain event through tomorrow.

The heaviest of the rain is expected after midnight tonight, through 6:00 am tomorrow morning... followed by a brief break for Central and NW Aroostook through the later morning hours. Then, another round of heavier rain moves in from Tropical Storm Elsa for tomorrow afternoon & evening.

The greatest impacts from Elsa are going to be felt Downstate and Downeast. Although, SE Aroostook has a good shot of +2.0″-inches of rain as well... as a Flash Flood watch will be in effect there from Friday through Saturday morning.

The concern for runoff and quick rain accumulations is why there is a moderate risk for lowland flooding, associated with the Flash Flood watches. So still make sure to take extra precautions, especially out and about on the roadways.

Check out the Weather on the Web video for the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

